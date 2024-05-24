Travis Scott & Tyga's Alleged Fight In Cannes Gets The Meme Treatment Online

Travis Scott and Tyga are the talk of the internet right now. Overall, this is due to dark and grainy footage that is coming out of Cannes. In this footage, it appears as though both artists are allegedly getting into a massive fight, with various other people involved. It is hard to confirm the identity of the rappers in this footage, however, it is being reported by numerous outlets that it is, indeed, the two stars. As one can imagine, a fight between these two is going extremely viral online right now.

The two have never had a history of animosity towards one another. However, there is a potential point of contention between the two. As many of you already know, both of these men have dated Kylie Jenner. Tyga dated Kylie when she was still a teenager. Meanwhile, Travis Scott had been with Kylie up until a couple of years ago. The pair have two children together and are currently in a co-parenting situation. That said, there is no confirmation or even hint that Kylie was the reason for the fight.

With video of the alleged fight making the rounds online, numerous fans are making memes about the entire situation. This should come as a surprise to absolutely no one. Hip-hop fans online love to make memes or repurpose memes for whatever hot topic is trending, and this is no exception. Whether or not you find the memes funny is totally up to you. If one thing is for certain, however, is that this story has taken people by surprise.

The Memes Come In

Be sure to let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is a bad look for both artists? Do you think that the footage is authentic? What do you make of all of the rap beef we have seen so far in 2024. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

[Via]