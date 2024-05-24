Travis Scott & Tyga Allegedly Get Into Massive Physical Altercation In Cannes: Watch

Travis Scott and Tyga are two artists that don't really have much in common musically. However, they are both known for having extremely high profile relationships with Kylie Jenner. Tyga dated Jenner when she was a teenager. Meanwhile, Travis has two kids with Kylie and are currently co-parenting those children. Overall, Kylie has moved on from both of these men. She is now with Timothee Chalamet, and there are all sorts of rumors pertaining to what that relationship is like.

As for Travis and Tyga, it never really felt like there was any sort of beef between them. Although according to new footage coming out of Cannes, it would appear as though the two are actually at odds. In the grainy and dark footage below, you can see Travis and Tyga allegedly fighting one another. You can't really make out either artist, although according to sources like Hollywood Unlocked, this is, indeed, Travis and Tyga.

Travis Scott vs. Tyga Caught On Camera

For now, it remains unclear how this fight started, and why it started. Furthermore, there is no information on whether or not the men were arrested. All we know is that the footage has begun circulating the internet, and fans are looking for answers. Cannes Film Festival has been going on this week, and celebrities are always making their way out to France for the festivities. On social media, neither Tyga nor Travis have indicated their locations. We will certainly keep you updated as details pour in from this alleged altercation.

Let us know what you think of this altercation, in the comments section down below. Why do you think rap beef has been so prominent this year specifically? Do you think that these issues being brought to the forefront will die down anytime soon? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

