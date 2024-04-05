Travis Scott Sides With Ye In Yeezy Battle With Adidas

Scott refused to sign new version of Ye's Adidas collab.

Ye, formerly Kanye West, has had a turbulent few years by almost any measure. One of the ways it's affected him is through his fashion brand Yeezy, which used to be partnered with Adidas. During his run of making numerous antisemitic comments, Adidas followed suit with many other brands and cut ties with the rapper. But that was hardly the end for the connection between the athletic wear brand and the controversial rapper.

Last year, Adidas decided to move forward with selling the bulk of their remaining Yeezy inventory after having removed it from their stores when they cut ties with Ye. But eventually, that turned into the brand selling color variants that weren't originally designed by the rapper. Usurpingly, it caught his attention and sparked a major beef between the two parties. As the "Carnival" rapper was releasing new products under the Yeezy name and dropping a DIY Super Bowl ad, he was also stirring up hate against Adidas. Now one of his collaborators, Travis Scott, has spoken out about the two sides. Unsurprisingly he seems to have his fellow rappers back in the conflict. Check out what he had to say below.

Travis Scott Won't Sign New Yeezys

According to HipHopDX, Scott was at the University Of Texas promoting a new fashion collab of his own when he made some comments about the Ye and Adidas situation. In a video making the rounds online, someone tries to get him to sign a pair of the new Yeezys, but he refuses. “We not signing no Yeezys unless they made by Ye," he says in the clip.

Travis Scott is still getting mileage out of his new album UTOPIA from last year. He performed on Satirday Night Live last month and in tandem with his appearance released a new music video for "FEIN!" What do you think of Travis Scott refusing to sign a new pair of Yeezy's not designed by Ye? Do you think Adidas should stop making new designs and color variants? Let us know in the comment section below.

