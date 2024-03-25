UNC Basketball Player Tries To Play Up Kylie Jenner Rumor

Hey, sometimes you got to shoot your shot.

BYTyler Reed
2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Kylie Jenner is one of the most successful and popular pop culture stars of this era. So, if you're just a college kid looking to build your own brand, it couldn't be a bad thing when your name is linked to such a mega star. North Carolina men's basketball player Paxson Wojcik has heard the rumors that he and Jenner have been secretly dating. However, Wojcik has been clear that those rumors are just smoke and mirrors.

Of course the rumors aren't true, just a joke that Wojcik's teammates started after the Tar Heels star started a NIL deal with the skims brand. A spokesman with the basketball program told TMZ that Wojcik has never attempted to contact Jenner. The spokesman went even further by saying Wojcik is sorry if those rumors have caused in drama to Jenner and her team. The Tar Heels advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after a dominating victory over Michigan State.

Read More: Kylie Jenner Trolls Kendall Jenner With Birthday Tribute

Kylie Jenner Joke Goes Too Far With UNC Basketball Team

Wojcik can continue with the joke relationship to push his name further outside of the sports realm, but the coaching staff at UNC have bigger things to think about. The Tar Heels will meet the Alabama Crimson Tide later this week, with a spot in the Elite 8 on the line. As for Jenner showing up to see her not actual boyfriend play, the magic 8 ball says that is highly unlikely. For more news on the latest in sports and pop culture, keep it right here with HNHH.

Read More: Tyga & Kylie Jenner Relationship Timeline

[Via.]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Tyler Reed
Tyler Reed is a current Sports Writer for HotNewHipHop. He started back in March of 2023 with the company. During his time Tyler has shown his expertise in all things sports. Ranging from NBA news, all the way to boxing and MMA. He has bylines with several outlets, such as Busted Coverage, where Tyler has covered the NFL, College Football, WWE and beyond. Tyler has also written for Detroit Jock City, Wildcat Blue Nation and Swarm and Sting for the FanSided Network. Tyler is a massive Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Reds fan. Being from Kentucky, he chose connections to sports franchises that he enjoyed watching as a child. Unfortunately, his professional fandoms have only brought him pain. Tyler's hobbies outside of work include exercising and binge-watching the same shows he has watched for the last decade while endlessly scrolling through social media. His favorite hip-hop artists are Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Kentucky's own Jack Harlow.
recommended content
2022 US Open - Day 14SportsKendall Jenner & Devin Booker Relationship Timeline
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute GalaSportsTravis Scott and Kylie Jenner Relationship Timeline
GettyImages-956276286SportsAre the Kardashian-Jenners Being "Canceled"?
tyga kylie jennerSportsTyga & Kylie Jenner Relationship Timeline