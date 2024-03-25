UNC Basketball Player Tries To Play Up Kylie Jenner Rumor

Kylie Jenner is one of the most successful and popular pop culture stars of this era. So, if you're just a college kid looking to build your own brand, it couldn't be a bad thing when your name is linked to such a mega star. North Carolina men's basketball player Paxson Wojcik has heard the rumors that he and Jenner have been secretly dating. However, Wojcik has been clear that those rumors are just smoke and mirrors.

Of course the rumors aren't true, just a joke that Wojcik's teammates started after the Tar Heels star started a NIL deal with the skims brand. A spokesman with the basketball program told TMZ that Wojcik has never attempted to contact Jenner. The spokesman went even further by saying Wojcik is sorry if those rumors have caused in drama to Jenner and her team. The Tar Heels advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament after a dominating victory over Michigan State.

Kylie Jenner Joke Goes Too Far With UNC Basketball Team

Wojcik can continue with the joke relationship to push his name further outside of the sports realm, but the coaching staff at UNC have bigger things to think about. The Tar Heels will meet the Alabama Crimson Tide later this week, with a spot in the Elite 8 on the line. As for Jenner showing up to see her not actual boyfriend play, the magic 8 ball says that is highly unlikely. For more news on the latest in sports and pop culture, keep it right here with HNHH.

