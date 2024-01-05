Tyga & Kylie Jenner Relationship Timeline

Kylie Jenner and Tyga had one of the most highly publicized relationships of any celebrity power couple in Hollywood. The youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family held an off-and-on relationship with the "Taste" rapper for nearly a decade, including a number of flings in between. These days, Kylie Jenner is dating actor Timothée Chalamet, while co-parenting two children with rapper Travis Scott. Meanwhile, Tyga has reportedly been seeing pop singer Avril Lavigne in a casual romantic context. Though the pair seem to have loved and lost, here is a comprehensive timeline of their relationship over the years.

November 2011: The Pair Meet At Kendall Jenner's Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner first encountered Tyga at her sister's 16th birthday bash. At the time, Kylie was only 14 years old, and Tyga was in the throes of a relationship with Blac Chyna. The pair wouldn't begin to see each other romantically until several years later. The party was also displayed on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians during the show's sixth season.

July 2014: The Pair Begin To Socialize As Friends

Tyga and Kylie Jenner were pictured at a social event on July 27, 2014. Kylie shared a photo of the pair out and about with Chris Brown, Kendall, and several other friends. Though Tyga had met Kylie at the birthday party years earlier, this photo marks the first time the two had been seen fraternizing socially in a private context.

October 2014: Rumors Begin To Swirl That The Pair Are Dating

After Tyga split up with Blac Chyna, the Young Money rapper started appearing in public with Kylie Jenner more frequently. This led to many fans and popular news outlets speculating that the pair had begun to date. In October of 2014, Kris Jenner spoke on Kylie and Tyga in an interview with Ryan Seacrest, reaffirming that the two were just friends. Though there seems to be no concrete date as to when the two became romantic behind the scenes, Tyga and Kylie have retroactively confirmed that they had been seeing each other on or before the end of 2014.

July 2015: Khloé Kardashian Defends Kylie And Tyga's Relationship

By summer 2015 the cat was officially out of the bag. Tyga had gotten a tattoo of Kylie's name earlier that Spring. He also joined the Kardashians on a family trip to Paris. However, the age gap between the pair sparked some controversy. Tyga was 25 and Kylie was only 17 at the time. When confronted with the controversy during an interview with Complex, Khloé Kardashian attempted to set the record straight on her little sisters' behalf.

According to Khloé, "Kylie is not a normal 17-year-old. You're not gonna say, 'Hey, so what are you doing this weekend?' and have her say, 'Having a slumber party at my girlfriend's' or 'Going to prom.' That's not what Kylie does. Kylie is taking business meetings and bought her first house, or she's going on a private plane with Karl Lagerfeld to take a meeting. That's not even what people do in their 30s. It's a rare circumstance, so let's treat this as a special case."

August 2015: Kylie Stars In Tyga's "Stimulated" Music Video

Despite turning a few heads with their age gap, the relationship seemed to be going smoothly for the young couple. That is, until the pair courted controversy even further by appearing alongside one another in Tyga's "Stimulated" music video. The video features Kylie Jenner arriving at Tyga's pad and engaging in a steamy make-out session with the rapper. The song's lyrics feature explicit references to the couples' age gap.

On the song, Tyga raps "They say she young, I should've waited. She a big girl, dog, when she stimulated." The song also features sexually explicit themes with lyrics such as "I'm gonna do what the f*** I wanna do when I wanna do. She a big girl, dog, I'm puttin' in, I'm penetrating. I'm gettin' big, I'm stimulated."

November 2015: The Couple Split Up For The First Time

Over the course of the next several years, Kylie and Tyga would break up and get back together multiple times. The first instance of this happening occurred on November 20, 2015, when an anonymous source close to the couple told People, "She's caught him lying and talking to other girls behind her back before, and this was the last straw." The disagreement couldn't have been that serious, however, as the pair were seen together again just days later.

May 2016: The Couple Split Up Again

In 2016, it was revealed to the public that Tyga's ex girlfriend, Blac Chyna, was expecting a child with her then fiancé, Rob Kardashian. While news outlets failed to confirm if the stress of Tyga's ex preparing to raise a child with Kylie's older brother contributed to their May 2016 break, this has remained a popular theory in the pop culture zeitgeist. The pair seemed to move on quite fast, with each appearing in public with other romantic flames. Kylie was seen partying with singer PartyNextDoor, while Tyga vacationed in Cannes with lingerie model Demi Rose Mawby.

June 2016: Tyga And Kylie Get Back Together, Again

In a since-deleted social media post, Tyga shared an image of Kylie laying beside him in bed. Tyga allegedly captioned the image, "They always come back," seemingly confirming that the pair had reignited their fling. These rumors were officially confirmed months later when Jenner publicly showed off a promise ring given to her by the "Brand New" rapper.

April 2017: The Couple Break Up For The Final Time

After years of splitting up and getting back together, Tyga and Kylie finally parted ways for good in 2017. Kylie started seeing Travis Scott shortly after the split, prompting Tyga to take to Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club to announce that he had emotionally moved on from the relationship. Kylie Jenner doubled down on the claim that they had ended things on good terms, stating there was no bad blood between them after the breakup.

August 2019: The Pair Exchanged Pleasantries In Las Vegas

After not being seen together in quite some time, Kylie and Tyga encountered one another in a Vegas night club. Tyga was in town to perform a gig, while Kylie was present to celebrate her friend Sofia Richie's 21st birthday. The pair acknowledged one another and spoke for a brief period before parting ways.

October 2019: The Pair Shut Down Rumors Of Rekindling A Romance

In 2019, Kylie Jenner split with Travis Scott, prompting some tabloids to theorize she would rekindle her relationship with Tyga. However, sources close to the couple confirmed that the pair were no longer interested in seeing each other romantically. At this time, it seems that Kylie and Tyga are friends, exchanging niceties whenever they encounter each other in public, but nothing more. Nevertheless, there is surely a great deal of history shared by the rapper and the billionaire socialite.

