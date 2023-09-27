Tyga And YG Are Back With A “Brand New” Single Featuring Lil Wayne

Tyga and YG seem to be really close to dropping their joint album together. The project's title is going to be Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist. If you go to Tyga and YG's Instagram accounts, you will see that both have already revealed the release date of the playlist. Check all of your streaming platforms this Friday, September 29, for the 14-track project. Just a couple of days before the two Compton, California rappers debut their LP, they decided to put out one more single.

We have already heard three songs so far. The first one that started the rollout was "West Coast Weekend" featuring Blxst back in early June. Following that was "Platinum" about a week later on June 17. Thirdly, "PARTy T1M3" was unleashed back on August 25. Now, YG and Tyga are offering up one more taste with "Brand New."

Listen To "Brand New" From Tyga And YG Featuring Lil Wayne

"Brand New" contains an addictive "Brand New" vocal sample woven into the instrumental. The track also is a little deceiving from the start. It begins with an old-school jazz rap flavor with a woman talking about all the new things she wants. Immediately after, the beat and vibe switch up to a more modern feel. Lil Wayne also brings some clever rhymes to the three-minute cut. He is also one of three features on the playlist.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track from YG, Tyga, and Lil Wayne, "Brand New?" Is this the best single from the duo's upcoming team effort? Who had the best verse on the song? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Tyga, YG, Lil Wayne, and all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Brand new AP in HD

These diamonds be talkin' in they sleep

You know not to test me, like SAT

They pay me like RiRi, A-S-A-P

Hotter than AZ, cool as an AC

Yeah, my diamonds gon' sing, like do-re-mi

