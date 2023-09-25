Tyga And YG Unveil Tracklist for “Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist”

Tyga and YG, the beloved West Coast duo, are inching closer to the highly anticipated release of their collaborative project. To the delight of fans, they dropped a surprise on social media today by unveiling the tracklist for Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist. This tracklist boasts a total of 14 songs, creating excitement and anticipation among their dedicated fanbase. What makes this project even more thrilling is the lineup of impressive guest appearances from heavy-hitters, intensifying the anticipation surrounding its release.

Among these featured heavyweights are none other than Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, and the exceptionally talented Blxst. This upcoming offering promises a star-studded experience. Tyga and YG have been teasing this project for a while now, starting the year with previous collaboratinos. Some of the music they've put out together this year includes the upbeat hit "West Coast Weekend" featuring Blxst. Just a week later, they followed it up with the catchy track "PLATINUM." Their third collaboration of the year, "PARTy T1M3," just dropped last month, further showcasing their versatility.

Tyga And YG Have Fans Excited For What's To Come

Although the new project is due this week, fans couldn't help but mention their disappointment over their tour being cancelled. Initially, the duo had multiple tour dates lined up for their Str8 to the Klub Tour alongside Saweetie. It was set to span from September 21 to November 22, with stops planned in California, Washington, Colorado, Oregon, and Nevada. However, it's apparent the tour is no longer taking place, as the ticket links for each event indicate that the show has either been canceled or rescheduled.

The fans' disappointment was expressed via IG comments. "LOVE IT ! Buttttt can we get an explanation as to why the tour is canceled," one user wrote underneath the tracklist announcment post. "We are ready!!!! Wish we could have seen yall on tour!!" another said. Nevertheless, despite the setback of the tour, their dedicated supporters are still eagerly counting down the days to the release of Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist. "Hopefully after this collab project is out of the way we can get a new solo Tyga project!! But this project should hold us over until then," someone commented. "This n***a be dropping bangers from back in da dayzz till now," another wrote. Stay tuned on HNHH for the project dropping this week, Sept. 29.

