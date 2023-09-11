Tyga Announces New “Playlist” Project With YG

Tyga and YG have been dropping new music together all year. Back in June, they began the year with a summery bop called "West Coast Weekend" which also featured Blxst. They followed it up just a week later with a more hard-hitting banger called "PLATINUM." The pair of tracks have racked up over 8 million and 4 million streams on Spotify respectively in the months since they were released. Their third collaboration of the year "PARTy T1M3" dropped last month landing somewhere in between the previous two in terms of vibe. That track has already been streamed over a million times.

All of these songs seemed to be leading towards the pair's upcoming tour. Earlier this year the pair announced that they're hitting the road later this year on the Str8 To The Klub tour. Unfortunately, fans who bought tickets already are reporting that some of the shows appear to have been canceled. In their place, shows with just YG and Tyga have popped up. They haven't formally announced a cancelation of the Str8 To The Klub tour. Despite that they appear to already be working on its replacement. Originally they were planning on touring with Saweetie, who appears on the pair's 4th single together this year "Birthday."

Tyga And YG Have A New Playlist On The Way

Now, Tyga and YG have announced what all of their new singles have been building towards. "HIT ME WHEN U LEAVE THE KLUB :THE PLAYLIST - SEP 29," reads the caption of a new Instagram post made by the pair. It also comes with artwork to go with the project.

Despite being called a "playlist" it appears to be something closer to a collaborative album. Fans in the comments are expecting plenty of new music and believing it's a "playlist" in the same way as Drake's More Life. Are you excited for YG and Tyga's new playlist Hit Me When U Leave The Club? Let us know in the comment section below.

