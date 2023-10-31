Tyga Channels His Horror Movie Side With An Impressive Halloween Costume

It's the time of year when celebrities online are going above and beyond to put out the best Halloween costumes. Plenty of fans have impressed with their costumes, or in Megan Thee Stallion's case, their variety of costumes. While some tend to wander pretty far away from the scary origins of the holiday, others see dressing up as inexorably linked to elements of horror. That was the case for Tyga, who disappeared into a notable horror icon for his holiday celebrations.

"What’s your pleasure…🧷🩸," Tyga captioned his newest Halloween post. In the pictures attached, he shows off a shockingly real Hellraiser costume. The film series is seen by many as classic horror and fans in the comments agree. "They don’t call you the king of halloween for nothing," one fan says to hype up the rapper. "This goes hard," and "BODIED THIS" two of the top comments on the post agree. Check out Tyga's impressively accurate Halloween costume below.

Tyga Shows Off Hellraiser Outfit

Recently, Tyga proved once again to fans that he has some impressive rap skills. He jumped on the beat for Doja Cat's hit song "Paint The Town Red" to deliver a freestyle that blew fans away. The clip began going viral as fans were impressed all over again at his lyrics and flows and the way he interpolated parts of the original song.

Tyga just teamed up with YG for the release of a new project. Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist dropped last month and contains features from Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, and Blxst. It was supposed to be met by a joint tour for the pair, which was also due to include Saweetie. Earlier this year the tour was canceled and while no official explanation was given, many fans speculate that it was over low ticket sales. What do you think of Tyga's impressive-looking Hellraiser outfit? Let us know in the comment section below.

