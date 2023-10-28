Kylie Jenner & Tyga Cheating Scandal Happened When Socialite Was Only 16, Blac Chyna Says

Seeing as Kim Kardashian is her older sister, Kylie Jenner was thrust into the spotlight at a young age without much say in the matter. She and Kendall both appeared on even the earliest seasons of KUWTK and as they moved into their teenage years, both girls began exploring creative avenues they could take to bring in revenue like their older siblings have become experts at doing. At the same time, the public has practically always had its nose in the Kar-Jenner family's love lives.

Before she was of legal age, the youngest sister raised some eyebrows due to rumours of her and Tyga talking. At the time, the rapper was with a woman his age – Blac Chyna – who he shares a child with. According to a recent interview on The Viall Files, Jenner was only 16 when she and the "Rack City" rapper's romance began behind Chyna's back. "I feel like it ran its course, and then he started talking to Kylie [Jenner] at the time, which I think she was like 16 [years old] or something. And we were, like, engaged and stuff, so that was kind of like what ended it," the makeup mogul told host Nick Viall.

Read More: Blac Chyna & Tyga’s Custody Battle: Model Wanted To Settle Outside Of Court, Rapper Allegedly Refused

Blac Chyna and Nick Viall Discuss Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Rob Kardashian, Tokyo Toni, and Much More

When asked how she found out about Tyga's infidelity, the 35-year-old said she felt no different from an average person reading a gossip blog. Finding out about your fiance flirting with a teenager via the internet can't be easy, but things only became worse when her co-parent "threw her out" of the home they shared in Los Angeles. "[Kim's] little sister started talking to Tyga, which was kind of [wild] because she was like underage, and everybody kind of came at me and started attacking me, and it's like, nobody seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back," Chyna noted of the backlash she faced at the time.

Blac Chyna isn't the only person who's been throwing shade Kylie Jenner's way this month. After the mother of two announced her Khy clothing brand a few days ago, a creative by the name of Betsy John called Jenner out for allegedly stealing her designs without proper credit or payment. Read all about that drama at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Kylie Jenner “Stealing” Designs For Khy Clothing Brand, Creative Claims

[Via]