Blac Chyna’s Dating History: From Tyga To Derrick Milano

For over a decade now, Blac Chyna has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. While she is known for her modeling career, it can be argued that she is even more famous for the high-profile relationships she has been in over the years. Since she gained attention in 2010, the TV personality has been involved with a few prominent men, from Tyga to Rob Kardashian. Unsurprisingly, much of Blac Chyna’s dating history before 2011 is unknown. Until then, the public didn’t know who she was, and it’s unclear if she may have dated any prominent figures. As a result, before 2011, any relationship she was in went under the radar. However, since she became famous in 2010, her romantic involvements have been pretty headline-worthy.

Tyga (2011 - 2014)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Rapper Tyga (L) and Model Blac Chyna (R) attend the press preview at Tyga's "Last Kings" flagship store on February 20, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Blac Chyna and Tyga met on Tyga’s “Rack City” music video shoot set. Evidently, the two hit it off from there, as they soon started dating. Blac Chyna was Tyga’s first highly publicized relationship, lasting three years. While they were together, the couple became parents, welcoming their son, King Kairo Stevenson. Soon after his birth, they got engaged. Eventually, Blac Chyna and Tyga called off the engagement, as well as their relationship, in 2014. The pair are currently at loggerheads, as Tyga wants primary custody of their son.

Rob Kardashian (2016 - 2017)

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 27: Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian at Onyx Nightclub on March 27, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian began a relationship in early 2016. This particular romance gained a massive media following while it lasted, mainly due to the Kardashians’ popularity and the complexity of the pair’s relationship. At the time, Tyga, Blac Chyna’s ex-fiancé, was in a relationship with Kylie, another Kardashian sibling. The drama surrounding the two new pairings was subsequently heavily publicized. Meanwhile, Blac Chyna and Rob’s courtship quickly progressed, and in November 2016, the couple celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Dream. They didn’t last much longer afterward, though. Rob Kardashian accused the model of cheating on him, albeit in a distasteful fashion. They subsequently split up in 2017.

Mechie (2017)

BALTIMORE, MD - FEBRUARY 11: Singer/rapper Mechie plays in 'Flow Weekend' Celebrity Basketball Bash game at Talmadge L. Hill Field House at Morgan State University on February 11, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Following her break up with Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna started dating rapper Mechie So Crazy. Their brief relationship was marked by tons of PDA and precious moments. Unfortunately for the new couple, things turned sour very quickly. By September 2017, they ended their relationship and even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

YBN Almighty Jay (2018)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: YBN Almighty Jay attends Leather and Laces 2020 at Soho Studio on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

As far as relationships go, this is Blac Chyna’s most controversial one yet. Jay, 18 years old at the time, allegedly met Blac Chyna online, and they soon took things beyond social media. The couple was first publicly seen together in February 2018, and their relationship quickly sparked controversy. However, by June 2018, the pair split up, with Jay sharing the news via his Instagram story.

Twin Hector (2023)

After her brief relationship with YBN Almighty Jay, the public didn’t hear much about Blac Chyna’s love life for a while. Interestingly, that may be because she kept her relationship with Twin Hector quiet. While that may or may not be true, the world only learned about them in early 2023. Unfortunately, publicizing their relationship may have been a bad idea, as they didn’t last long afterward.

Derrick Milano (2023)

When Blac Chyna revealed in September that she and songwriter Derrick Milano are in a relationship, she shared that they had been together for four months by then. Since September, the two have lovingly shared Instagram posts about each other. Even Tokyo Toni seems to be in love with Chyna’s new beau Derrick. Fans are hoping that the pair remain all loved up for a long time!

[via]