Blac Chyna Calls Tyga’s Primary Custody Request “Sad”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Tyga filed for primary custody of his 11-year-old son with Blac Chyna, King Cairo. His filing was a response to Chyna's recent request for child support and joint custody of King. According to reports, he wants her motion thrown out. If granted, Tyga's filing would leave her with “reasonable visitation” of their child each weekend.

She's now responded to the request, claiming that it's taken her by surprise. “I have always respected him as King’s father and know that we both love him very much and want nothing but the best for him," she told E! News. "I never imagined that Michael would want to alienate me or distance me from King and strategically push me out of his life.”

Blac Chyna Wants To Co-Parent With Tyga

Tyga (L) and Blac Chyna attend a basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on November 14, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

“I do not know where all of this is coming from," she continued. "It’s all very sad and definitely not what is best for King. In a perfect world Michael and I would be supportive, loving co-parents equally involved in King's life.” Blac Chyna's undergone quite the life transition in recent months, undoing several plastic surgery procedures, dedicating her life to God, and celebrating one year sober. Earlier this month, she even began selling a variety of her belongings in order to have a "fresh start."

Of course, this led to speculation that the personality was simply selling off her stuff to fund her ongoing legal battle with Tyga. According to her, however, there's nothing wrong with it. “I feel like a lot of things hold energy, right?" she told Entertainment Tonight. "And I don’t think nothing’s wrong with selling your old stuff," she continued, "I feel like, at this point in my life, I don’t really value materialistic things." What do you think of Tyga filing for primary custody of his child with Blac Chyna? How do you feel about her response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

