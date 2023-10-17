Tyga Asks For Sole Custody Amid Legal Battle With Blac Chyna

The ongoing custody feud between Tyga and Blac Chyna has taken a new turn. New court documents obtained by ET shed light on the latest developments and reveal that Tyga is now seeking full custody of their son. Notably, just earlier this month, Blac Chyna, also known as Angela White, had made her own plea to the court. She requested an increase in visitation rights and more transparency regarding the arrangements for their 10-year-old son, King Cairo, whom she co-parents with Tyga. Additionally, Blac Chyna urged the court to obligate Tyga to cover her legal expenses in the ongoing legal battle.

As we previously highlighted on HNHH, Blac Chyna's current custody arrangement allows her to spend time with her son just once per week. In light of her financial constraints, she has taken the step of filing a motion to secure over $100,000 from Tyga. This substantial amount is crucial for her to effectively pursue her legal battle against him. With her financial resources running out, Blac Chyna finds herself in a challenging position. Consequently, she has resorted to alternative means to bolster her finances. In fact, she started selling her belongings in order to help raise some money.

Custody Battle Between Tyga And Chyna Continues

Moreover, Chyna's argument is centered on her limited time with King, alleging that she currently only has access to 24 hours per week with their child. She says that Tyga has been uncooperative, stating that he "refuses to directly communicate with her, share his contact information, or give her an address for where King lives." Beyond this, she asserted that Tyga has withheld vital information regarding King's well-being, including witholding the location of his school and details pertaining to his medical prescriptions.

As both parties continue to assert their claims and counterclaims, the court faces the challenging task of determining the most suitable custody arrangement for young King. In response, ET reported that Tyga is also asking that "[Chyna] provide written permission if wanting to take their son outside of the state," and that they keep the same holiday schedule that they've already had. Meanwhile, in response to selling her stuff, Blac Chyna said, "I feel like a lot of things hold energy, right? And we had discussed this before, I just kind of wanted a fresh start. And I don’t think nothing’s wrong with selling your old stuff. I feel like, at this point in my life, I don’t really value materialistic things."

