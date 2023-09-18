Blac Chyna Reunites With Tokyo Toni To Celebrate 1-Year Of Sobriety

Blac Chyna reunited with her mother, Tokyo Toni, on The Tamron Hall Show while celebrating one year of sobriety. She shared a clip of the moment in a post on Instagram over the weekend. The full episode is set to air on Monday.

After Chyna reflects on the difficulties of maintaining her sobriety over the last year, Hall notes that Chyna and her mother have made amends. She then welcomes Tokyo Toni to the stage to celebrate the moment as Chyna begins to cry. “I never thought I would get to this point,” she said.

Read More: Blac Chyna’s Sobriety Journey: Model Celebrates One Year Alcohol Free

Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni Reunite

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Tokyo Toni (L) and Blac Chyna attend "Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP" Los Angeles premiere at AMC Theaters Universal City Walk on November 08, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The Zeus Network)

The Tamron Hall Show clip comes after Chyna shared an emotional statement reflecting on her sobriety, last week. In a post honoring the exact anniversary of her decision to get sober, she thanked her supporters for standing by her. "September 14 , 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself," she began. "I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety. I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey."

Blac Chyna Reaches One Year Of Sobriety

Chyna further wrote: "Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend. I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it. God loves you. It’s so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you’re not alone. I love you. ~ Angela White P.S ( I couldn’t wait to get this 1 year balloon) @queen_tokyotoni." Be on the lookout for Chyna and Toni's full appearance on The Tamron Hall Show on Monday.

Read More: Tokyo Toni Claims Tyga Should Be Paying Blac Chyna Child Support: “You Should Be Ashamed”

[Via]