Blac Chyna’s Sobriety Journey: Model Celebrates One Year Alcohol Free

Drinking culture has become highly normalized in modern society, largely due to the FOMO often created by social media. If your friends are out partying and posting about it on Instagram, you're all the more likely to join in too – or at least wish you were. While overcoming the temptation is hard, a sober lifestyle comes with its own share of benefits. Angela White, better known as Blac Chyna, is reminding her followers of this as she commemorates one year of being alcohol-free.

On Friday (September 15) afternoon, the former OnlyFans creator shared some wholesome images on Instagram, revealing that Thursday marked her special milestone. "This year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022, that I was done with the alcohol," Chyna recalled. "This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety. I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey 💕."

Sobriety Looks Stunning on Blac Chyna

Fans of the reality starlet know that her mother, Tokyo Toni, hasn't always been a solid source of support. However, she and Chyna continue to work through their troubled past. The duo posed for a sweet picture together in front of the beauty mogul's giant balloon. "Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend. I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it," she reminded readers.

While she's definitely been no stranger to going under the knife throughout her career as a stripper and model, we've seen several old photos from Blac Chyna that prove her face card has always been valid. Just last month, the mother of two shared a teenage throwback that had followers questioning if she stole her mother's face. See for yourself at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

