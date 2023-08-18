Blac Chyna’s Teenage Throwback Photo Proves She’s Her Mother’s Daughter

BBLs have become more accessible, and therefore increasingly popular in recent years, but one of the first people to cosmetically enhance their figure before it was a trend is Angela White (or Blac Chyna). Prior to connecting with Tyga and becoming the content creator we know her as today, the mother of two worked in a strip club and used her over-the-top butt injections, breast implants, and facial filler to set herself apart from the competition. 2023 found Chyna embarking on a spiritual journey in which she removed many of those enhancements, bringing her back to her natural state.

“Before you even start talking to me or give me a chance I want you to see, ‘Okay, this is a well-rounded woman,'” the former OnlyFans creator told Entertainment Tonight. Rather than letting her body do the talking, Chyna wants her aura to be the most memorable thing about her. On Friday (August 18) afternoon, she followed in Nicki Minaj’s footsteps by taking her followers back in time with a throwback photo.

Blac Chyna Takes Us Back in Time

The image above depicts the reality starlet at age 17, with honey blonde hair and side-swept bangs. Her eyebrows are noticeably thin, proving how long its been since the photo was first taken. In the comments, some are saying that Chyna could be related to the Queen of Rap (she was once cast as Minaj’s double in a music video). Others are pointing out the similarities between White and her mother, labelling her “Lil Tokyo.”

On the topic of Tokyo Toni – she and Blac Chyna appear to have taken great strides to mend their relationship in recent months. After the model’s mother got her name tattooed on her birthday, we’ve heard very little, if any, of Toni publically bashing her daughter. Read more about their unconventional bond at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

