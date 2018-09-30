healing
- LifeTia Mowry's Bathing Suit Photos From "Healing" Thailand Trip Causing Conversation"I immersed myself in self-reflection, connected with nature, embraced a new culture, and cherished moments with my family," the former child star said of her time spent abroad.By Hayley Hynes
- ProfilesBlueface’s Dad & Chrisean Rock’s Son Spend Time TogetherChrisean isn't here for her co-parent continuing to bash their baby boy, but at least Blue's dad is stepping up to the plate to help.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna's Sobriety Journey: Model Celebrates One Year Alcohol FreeTokyo Toni proudly celebrated the impressive milestone with her daughter this week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion On New Music: "Right Now I'm Focused On Healing"MTS spoke with "InStyle" about her new partnership with Revlon, as well as her future releases, which won't be coming until after a Healing Girl Summer.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMegan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are "More Connected Than Ever" After "Healing" Trip To HawaiiA baecation to the Big Island appears to have done wonders for the embattled couple.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBlac Chyna Dissolves Face Fillers As She Continues On Her Spiritual Healing JourneyEarlier this week, the reality starlet advised her followers against getting silicone injections in their butt while getting hers taken out.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeIggy Azalea Left Unable To Walk For Three Weeks Due To Back Surgery RecoveryThe mother of one thought the surgery would be "mundane." Clearly, that wasn't the case.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEzra Miller Is Seeking Mental Health Treatment; Offers Apology To “Everyone [They’ve] Alarmed & Upset”“I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues,” “The Flash” star penned in a letter from a rep.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWill Smith's India Trip Was For "Spiritual Purposes," According To SourcesSmith was spotted snapping photos with fans in Mumbai over the weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeRick Ross Satisfies His Inner Child By Buying A Fire Truck For The Promise Land: WatchWhat Rick Ross wants, Rick Ross gets.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYe Tells Kim Kardashian He's "Going Away To Get Help" Following Public Feud: ReportSources say that Ye is taking steps towards healing his mental.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSylvan LaCue Heals His Inner Child On "Young Sylvan Ep. 2"Sylvan LaCue wants to lay it all out on the second installment of his February EP. By hnhh
- Pop CultureSZA & Lizzo Meditate Together On Instagram LiveSZA and Lizzo conducted a joint meditation session together over Instagram live in an effort to promote healing and self-care amid the global health crisis.By Lynn S.
- SportsTexans' Lamar Miller Suffers Torn ACL, Will Miss Entire 2019 SeasonLamar Miller was carted off in the 1st quarter of Dallas' 34-0 rout of the Houston Texans.By Devin Ch
- NewsTee Grizzley Bears His Soul On "Locked Up"Tee Grizzley finds the courage to speak on personal tragedy with his "Locked Up" freebie.By Devin Ch
- SportsMagic Johnson's Daughter Shows Off Scars From Recent Home InvasionThe incident happened back in December.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPost Malone Sets Mental Health Boundaries With Fans: "Can Y'all Please Let Me Live?"Post Malone @'s his fans in a plea for some TLC.By Devin Ch
- MusicDiddy Pleads His Fans For Support "Cause Money Can't Stop The Pain"He turns to God and his fans.By Zaynab
- MusicTiffany Evans Says She Is "Ready To Go Off" After Domestic Abuse ExperienceShe admits she's still angry.By Zaynab
- MusicJhené Aiko Recalls The Night She Almost Died Of Her Pill Addiction: "I Saw Blood"She shares her experience of healing after the life-changing night.By Zaynab
- MusicAriana Grande Cancels Show In Wake Of Mac Miller's Death For "Personal Turmoil"The healing process continues.By Zaynab
- MusicSwizz Beatz' Ex-Wife Mashonda On "Homewrecker" Alicia Keys & Co-ParentingHer new book explores the struggles they have overcome as a blended family.By Zaynab
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith On Being Heartbroken: "Unrealistic Expectations"Auntie reveals the antidote.By Zaynab