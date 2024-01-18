Tia Mowry's Bathing Suit Photos From "Healing" Thailand Trip Causing Conversation

As relationships end and divorces are finalized, people go through drastic times of self-discovery and radical change. We've seen this play out with exes like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as well as Jeannie Mai and Jeezy in recent years. Now, Tia Mowry is a part of the club following her split from her longtime husband Cory Hardrict. Their union officially came to an end in 2023, and since then, the Sister, Sister star's focus has been on bringing her centre of gravity back to herself. Along the way, we've heard some complaints about how being back in the dating game has come with speedbumps for her, but for the most part, Mowry looks to be growing more confident with each passing day of singledom.

She and Hardrict have been able to put their differences aside in favour of celebrating the holidays with their children, much to fan's pleasure. Elsewhere, Mowry's been exploring the world with her son Cree and daughter Cairo, kicking off 2024 with a life-changing adventure in Thailand. On Wednesday (January 17), the former child star's Instagram lit up with a new dump of photos and a heartfelt caption reflecting on her journey. "At times, I find myself caught up in the whirlwind of life, especially when juggling responsibilities and caring for my children," she began.

Tia Mowry is Feeling Herself in Thailand

"The constant pursuit of life’s markers of success have definitely affected me, making me truly appreciate the opportunity to hit pause during my time in Thailand. I immersed myself in self-reflection, connected with nature, embraced a new culture, and cherished moments with my family." Besides including the sweet family photo ops, Mowry also made sure to flaunt her figure in various swimsuits, earning her some comments from critics. Thankfully, gal pal Kelly Rowland was there to hype her up. "GET IT!!!!" the Destiny's Child alum wrote.

Kelly Rowland and Fans Support Actress As Haters React

"Real women curves! YESSSSS 😍, I love that she hasn't followed other celebrities [altering] their bodies," and "So, so well deserved, my love. May this understanding and ease remain," others in support of Tia Mowry's personal awakening wrote beneath her latest post. Keep scrolling to read more comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

