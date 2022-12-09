It’s the holiday season, and as many families are getting together to celebrate, Tia Mowry recently revealed that she and her estranged husband Cory Hardrict are doing the same despite their divorce.

In a video by TMZ, the Sister, Sister actress explicitly shared, “We are going to be spending the holidays with him, which we’re really excited about.”

“Family is family no matter what happens,” the 44-year-old continued. “And that’s what’s important to me, so we will always be family.”

Mowry recently announced her separation from Hardrict in an Instagram post earlier this year.

“I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.” she shared in October. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

The pair formerly tied the knot in 2008 and share two children, 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo.

Mowry recently opened up about the divorce in a sit-down with US Weekly last month, admitting “it was not easy.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Actors Tia Mowry (L) and Cory Hardrict attend the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

“Once you are in tune with yourself, it makes it easier to make that decision. But it doesn’t mean that it’s not hard. It was very difficult because you have to think about so many things,” she told the outlet.

The Twitches actor then added, “Everybody deserves to live their authentic life. And I encourage people to do that no matter what anybody else is saying on the outside and really tap into yourself and tap into what really makes you happy and go for it.”

