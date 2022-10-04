Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are officially calling it quits after 14 years – this, according to a new report from TMZ.

Legal documents obtained by the outlet have revealed that the 44-year-old submitted her filing on Tuesday (October 4) in Los Angeles, ultimately citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their marriage’s demise.

Cory Hardrict (L) and Tia Mowry arrive at Sony Crackle’s “The Oath” Season 2 exclusive screening event at Paloma on February 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

It’s been noted that the Twitches starlet didn’t specify a separation date at this time, though she is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Cairo Tiahna Hardrict (4), and Cree Hardrict (11).

Mowry has also requested that the overseeing judge terminate the court’s ability for either party to give spousal support to the other, making sure to mention that they signed a prenup at the time of their 2008 exchanging of vows.

Before the news went public, the German-born actress shared a telling message on her story reading, “Letting go can be painful. But, it won’t hurt as much as holding on to an illusion.”

In the hours since the news broke, Mowry returned to her Instagram feed to keep things candid with her 10.9 million followers.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” she penned this afternoon in the caption of an emotional black and white photo. “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.”

The mother of two shared that the exes plan to “maintain a friendship as [they] co-parent [their] beautiful children.” She added, “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]