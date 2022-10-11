Tia Mowry has been receiving lots of love from fans since announcing her divorce from husband of 14-years Cory Hardrict. The Sister,Sister star recently took to social media to thank her followers for their support during her public split.

“Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community,” she began in a post. “The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all. New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia.”

Despite the pair’s current separation, Cory still managed to show his soon to be ex-wife some love under her IG post by simply commenting with a heart emoji. Tia responded to the kind sentiment with, “I love you [heart emoji].”

Earlier this month, the 44-year old actress shocked fans with the announcement of her divorce from Hardrict. She penned a heartfelt note to her 11 million followers, sharing, “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.

In the court docs, which site irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, Tia is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their children — 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo. The mom of two added in her announcement post, “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Corey hasn’t spoken much publicly since the news of his split from Tia. However, he posted a cryptic note to his Instagram stories, which fans immediately assumed was about his estranged wife. “Acting off of emotions will cost you every time,” Hardrict shared.

