Celebrity marriages have taken a hit in recent weeks. While fans weren’t too surprised about Miguel and wife Nazanin’s pending split, many were shocked when they heard that news that Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Corey Hardrict. The “Sister, Sister” star penned a heartfelt note to her followers on Instagram, sharing her decision split from Hardrict.

“We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children,” she penned. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

In the court docs, Tia is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their children — 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo.

Although Cory has yet to publicly address the separation, fans believe he was alluding to the split after sharing a cryptic post just one day before Tia’s announcement made its rounds online. The “Brotherly Love” star reposted an Instagram note to his Stories that read, “Acting off of emotions will cost you every time.”

No word on if Hardrict was speaking on his pending divorce, but fans seemed to think it was a subtle dig at his estranged wife. “This is a man who did something wrong, we all know this response,” one fan commented. Another chimed in, “Idk what happened, but we step-in behind Tia.” The couple reportedly have a solid prenuptial agreement in place, and Tia is asking the judge to terminate spousal support.

