As the year comes to an end, so has many celebrity marriages. On Tuesday, news broke that Tia Mowry and her husband Cory Hardrict decided to call it quits after 14 years of marriage. NFL star Tom Brady and wife Giselle Bundchen have also hired divorce lawyers amid their public marriage woes.

Following the news of two of Hollywood’s most longstanding marriages coming to an end, news broke that Miguel and wife Nazanin Mandi are also calling it quits after three years of marriage and 17 years as a couple.

Miguel x Nazanin Mandi – Getty

According to TMZ, Nazanin filed court documents on Tuesday (October 4) citing irreconcilable differences. As for spousal support, the 36-year old model says she and Miguel have a premarital agreement that will determine that part of their divorce. This isn’t the first time the high school sweethearts called it quits. After tying the knot in November 2018, the newlyweds announced their separation in September 2021.

But less than three months after announcing their split, Miguel and Naz confirmed that they were back together while attending the Smokin’ Grooves Festival in Los Angeles. When asked, whether or not he and Naz were still an item, the “Adorn You” singer told the Shaderoom, “Yes,” before signaling to his wife, “Baby, say hi to the people. We happy.”

After rekindling their love earlier this year, Miguel shared a slew of photos of the then happy pair, with the caption, “Love heals. Proud of us.” An official separation date has yet to be revealed.

Share your thoughts in the comment section belwo.

[Via]