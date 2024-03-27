Who Is Nazanin Mandi? Miguel's Model Ex

Nazanin Mandi is a multi-talented woman, though much of her public image in the media was often linked to her long-term romance with Miguel. Nonetheless, Mandi is a renowned model, actress, singer, and advocate for women’s empowerment. She has used her influence to share important messages about self-love, as well as navigating life with anxiety and depression.

Speaking of her relationship with Miguel, which began when she was 18 years old, the now-37-year-old is on a journey of newfound discovery. In an exclusive interview with xoNECOLE, she spoke about the ways she’s had to refocus her life. Nazanin Mandi notably filed for divorce from Miguel in 2022, bringing an end to one of the most constant things in her life. Since then, she’s been on a new journey of rediscovery and has so much in store for the world.

Read More: Miguel Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Grammy-Winning Singer

Early Life And American Idol

Nazanin Mandi was born on September 11, 1986, in Valencia, California, USA. She is the only child of Ali Reza Mandighomi Luz Caecilia Saenz. Mandi is of Iranian, Mexican, and also Native American descent. She developed a keen interest in the performing arts from an early age and took an interest in jazz and classical music.

She also showcased her talents as a soloist in her high school’s choir and subsequently auditioned for American Idol at age 15. Unfortunately, the show required participants to be a minimum of 16 years old. Soon after making it past the audition stage, Mandi was disqualified for lying about her age. It didn’t take long for her to break into the industry, however, but using a different route.

Modeling Career

Post-American Idol, Nazanin Mandi's career took off when she signed with Wilhelmina Models at age 15. She has since stuck with this profession and is showing no signs of slowing down. As a model, Mandi has collaborated with numerous renowned brands and graced the pages of various fashion magazines. Her modeling portfolio includes print and digital editorials for esteemed publications such as Vogue, Allure, Sports Illustrated, and Seventeen. She has also been the face of advertising campaigns for Microsoft, Ecko Unlimited, and Savage X Fenty. Nazani also collaborated on a swimwear line with Chynna Dolls in 2017.

Read More: Miguel Executive Produces His Boo Nazanin Mandi’s Single "Forever Mood"

Acting Career

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 05: Actress / Model Nazanin Mandi attends NYLON Magazine's December issue celebration at Smashbox West Hollywood on December 5, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

In her aforementioned xoNECOLE interview, Nazanin Mandi has shared that she’s now choosing to shift her focus to more acting. However, she’s been in the game for two decades, albeit in small doses. She stepped into the world of acting with a guest spot on the Disney Channel's That's So Raven. Furthermore, she auditioned for the UPN talent competition R U The Girl in 2005, and although she made it to the top nine, she was eliminated during the group performance round.

Her journey continued with appearances on reality TV shows like BravoTV’s Shahs of Sunset, and E!’s The Platinum Life. Additionally, she scored guest roles on The Young and the Restless and Twenties. In 2020, she ventured into film with her debut in the romantic comedy, The Last Conception. She also starred in the 2021 horror film Dreamcatcher, produced by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

Nazanin Mandi’s Relationship With Miguel

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 29: (L-R) Miguel and Nazanin Mandi attend 4th Annual Official Mark Pitts & Bystorm Entertainment Post BET Awards Celebration Hosted By Usher at The Emerson Theatre on June 29, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

One aspect of Mandi's life that has garnered significant attention is her relationship with Grammy-winning singer Miguel. The former couple went on their first date in 2005. Miguel, 19 at the time, had just signed his first record deal and was recording the music video for “Getcha Hands Up.” On the other hand, the 18-year-old Nazanin was meant to interview him for a behind-the-scenes promotional DVD.

The pair got engaged in January 2016 and subsequently got married two years later in November 2018. However, although marriage may have hinted at some form of stability between the two, they separated in September 2021. Their reconciliation in February 2022 would go on to be their last, as Nazanin filed for divorce in October of the same year, citing irreconcilable differences.

[via]