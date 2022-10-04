Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been having numerous marital problems as of late. According to outlets like The New York Post, Brady and Bundchen have been at odds with one another ever since he decided to come out of retirement for another year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Things had reportedly gotten so bad between the two that they were no longer living with one another. This is a telltale sign that there is trouble in paradise, and with Antonio Brown getting in his cheap shots, everyone has begun to realize just how serious the situation is for both of them.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Now, a new report from The New York Post is suggesting that both Brady and Bundchen have hired divorce lawyers, which means they are going to split up. Hiring divorce lawyers is the beginning of the end for marriage, and while the couple has yet to make an official announcement, there is no doubt that the damage has been done.

Brady is currently in the midst of his campaign with the Buccaneers, and this will certainly be a distraction for him as the season goes on.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this developing story as we will bring you any comments made by Brady or Bundchen, in the future.