Tia Mowry is getting candid about her split from Cory Hardrict. The actress split from her estranged husband earlier this year after 14 years of marriage. Tia stopped by the Today Show on Wednesday and opened up about her public divorce. The 44-year old star says she knew when it was time to call it quits.

“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness. I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family — but at the end of the day, it’s about self-love.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Tia Mowry attends Showtime’s FYC Event and Premiere for “The First Lady” at DGA Theater Complex on April 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Tia shared her advice for women going though similar transitions. “When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value and know your worth, then all of a sudden, there’s this awakening. And it’s not easy. It’s a hard journey, but at the end of the day, I feel like it is so, so worth it.”

As for what helped her get through the troubled time, Tia credited therapy and her family. “It was all of that together that gave me that ‘ah ha’ moment.” The “Sister, Sister” star says she learned a lot from being married. “I look at it as, like, a curriculum. You’re learning, you’re growing, you’re evolving, you’re creating, and I was able to create with Cory some beautiful, amazing children.”

Tia shared that despite her divorce from Hardrict, she sees the marriage as a success. “It’s not about staying in something because however long you are in that situation that equals success. It’s about really, again, are you happy? Because life is really short.” Both Tia and Cory penned heartfelt notes about their union when announcing their split last month. “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together,” Tia shared. “Thank you all for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”