Tia Mowry Embraces “Newfound Peace” On Post-Divorce Vacation

This weekend, Tia Mowry took to social media to unveil a variety of shots from her recent travels. The mother of two ventured to both Spain and London, and found the experience to be pretty therapeutic. Her photos show her posing on a yacht, taking in the beautiful scenery, lounging with a glass of champagne, and more. She opened up about the vacation with her followers, calling it nothing short of "transformative." Mowry says that she found herself alone during certain moments on the trip, allowing her to ponder and process her own thoughts.

"As you may have known, I took a trip to Spain and London, and during a significant portion of my trip, I found myself alone," she began. "In the solitude I encountered, I learned to embrace stillness and welcome the quiet. This newfound peace provided me with the space to listen to my thoughts and, more importantly, afforded me the opportunity to actually process them. This trip has been transformative, and I'm looking forward to sharing more of these moments with all of you [heart emoji]."

Tia Mowry Opens Up About "Transformative" Trip

Mowry's post comes just months after her divorce from Cory Hardrict was finalized. The duo had been married for roughly 14 years before their split. In her announcement, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives," she added.

Clearly, the beloved twin actress is on the mend following the breakup, and fans love to see it. Elsewhere on social media, Mowry also announced that she's officially in her "healing era." What do you think of Tia Mowry living her best life on vacation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

