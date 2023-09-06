Beyonce Shows Love To Tia Mowry During “Renaissance” Show

During a recent stop on her "Renaissance" world tour, Beyonce paid tribute to a special guest in the audience. Tia Mowry stepped out for the LA show, and was surprised with a nod to her '90s girl group, Voices. The songstress was performing "1+1" when she rolled right into the chorus of Voices' 1992 track, "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!"

Beyonce is seen mouthing "I love you" to Mowry ahead of the improvisation, and social media users can't get enough of the touching moment. Following the show, Mowry took to Instagram to thank Bey for the shoutout, reflecting on their time knowing each other. She shared an old photo of her and her twin sister, Tamera, posing alongside Beyonce. "The first time I met @beyonce was during her Destiny's Child days when she was on a production with my brother @tahj_mowry," she began her post. "And since then I have been lucky to cross paths with her throughout the years. From the beginning, Beyoncé's undeniable talent is only rivaled by her incredible kindness and generosity."

Tia Mowry Thanks Beyonce For Voices Tribute

"I felt so lucky to have been able to see her perform Renaissance on her birthday," Mowry writes. "You can truly see how amazing and detailed an artist she is," she continues. "And how much thought and love was put into this show. The highlight of the night was when she saw me in the crowd, and she gave me a smile and a hello, and then started singing ‘yeah, yeah, yeah’ from when @tameramowrytwo and I were in the singing group, Voices!"

Mowry went on to reveal how moved she was by the performance. "I was so touched by her gesture, and I still can’t believe that it truly happened," she explained. "She's a true icon, who continuously inspires me with her talent, dedication, humility, and beautiful spirit." Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Beyonce and Tia Mowry.

