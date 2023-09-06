Tina Knowles Shares Throwback Pics And Records New Videos Celebrating Beyonce’s Birthday

Earlier this week one of the most famous Virgos around celebrated her 42nd birthday. Beyonce lined up a star-studded show in LA for her big day and it paid off with one of the biggest and best performances on her Renaissance tour so far. As a special birthday present to her, fans in attendance absolutely nailed the silent moment during “ENERGY” and the singer couldn’t hide her amusement over it. While birthday tributes poured in from all over the place online, now Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles is catching up and sharing some of her own.

In an adorable new video, she’s seen on the day of Bey’s birthday getting her hair and makeup done. During the clip, Blue Ivy hilariously intervenes in the background asking if she’s “making another video again.” Fans commenting on the video absolutely loved her delivery. “Blue runs a tight ship over there. Lol. Young CEO!,” one of the top comments reads. “Blue Ivy “Keep ‘Em In Line” Carter” and “Blue is in charge of the girls ok?,” others agree. Check out the full funny video below.

Tina Knowles Birthday Video For Beyonce

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram, Tina Knowles delivered a bit more of a composed tribute to her daughter. “Screaming Happy Birthday to my daughter , my best friend, my confidant , I thank God, for choosing me to be the vessel in which you traveled to get to this world,” her post began. It came attached to a throwback picture of Beyonce and her three children.

She concluded her post “You are such rare and precious gift to the world not only as a genius entertainer. You are a gift because of your beautiful generous heart , the love you give. The grace you give , the wisdom that you show. I could go on, and on but every word is true you deserve to have the happiest day ever because you give your heart and soul to the world happy birthday my firstborn snoogams.” What do you think of the hilarious new clip of Tina Knowles with Blue Ivy and the throwback picture of Beyonce she shared? Let us know in the comment section below.

