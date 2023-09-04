It’s B-Day: The BeyHive Celebrates As Beyonce Turns 42

Not only is today a national holiday, giving many time off work, but it’s also Beyonce’s 42nd birthday. The Houston-born performer is a true Virgo, as she’s best known for her ethereal energy that’s curated through extreme perfectionism. She’s spent much of the last few months performing for tens of thousands on her RENAISSANCE World Tour, which has been making major headlines thanks to her Los Angeles concerts. Ahead of her birthday, Bey specifically requested that friends and fans step out in their best silver attire, turning SoFi Stadium and other venues into a giant disco ball to perfectly match the theme of her latest LP.

While most people would want to spend their birthday as far away as possible from work, the Lemonade hitmaker will be performing one final show in the City of Angels tonight (September 4), in true Virgo fashion. Adele has already said that she’ll be in attendance, though she’s not sure if she’ll be able to pull off silver as Beyonce has requested. Recent performances have also seen a star-studded roster of opening acts, including DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, and Doechii, just to name a few.

Beyonce is Living Her Best Life at 42

Even those who won’t be at tonight’s RENAISSANCE show to celebrate with the mother of three are using social media to ensure she feels the love. “Happy 42nd birthday to the legendary Beyonce,” @PopBase tweeted at midnight. “The vocalist has built a legacy unlike any other with one of the most acclaimed discographies ever, which has earned the most Grammys of all time by any artist.”

“She is recognized by Rolling Stone as the greatest living entertainer,” they reminded us. Elsewhere online, throwback videos showing how much Bey has evolved over the years are surfacing, much to pop culture fanatics’ pleasure.

The BeyHive Celebrates Their Favourite Singer

Keep scrolling to see some of Twitter’s most noteworthy tributes to Beyonce on her 42nd birthday. Out of the legendary singer’s entire discography, which song would you pick as your No. 1 favourite? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news.

Happy 42nd birthday to the legendary Beyoncé.



The vocalist has built a legacy unlike any other with one of the most acclaimed discographies ever, which has earned the most Grammys of all time by any artist. She is recognized by Rolling Stone as the greatest living entertainer. pic.twitter.com/afEVTsSCDd — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 4, 2023

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEYONCÉ WE LOVE YOU MOTHER pic.twitter.com/Zccoo3AubX — Neko ★ BEY DAY (@stallinek0) September 4, 2023

Happy 42nd birthday to the legendary Beyoncé♥️ pic.twitter.com/sYD2T4A9Ch — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 4, 2023

happy birthday beyonce pic.twitter.com/VFahdZegyT — alonzo | SEEZING BEYONCÉ SEP 21st (@AlonzoGrande) September 4, 2023

Happy 42nd Birthday to the iconic mother of the house of RENAISSANCE, Beyoncé! 🪩 pic.twitter.com/Y93xURMsUK — 𝑟𝑢𝑚𝑖𝑦𝑜𝑛𝑐𝑒́ | BEY42 (@rumiyonce) September 4, 2023

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEYONCÉ! 🖤🪩 pic.twitter.com/p575bIHYbG — MY CUNTY COLBY ERA 🪭🪩 (@ohbrien69) September 4, 2023

Happy Birthday Beyoncé. 💛 (mother of mothers) pic.twitter.com/Qdx5eCkGT1 — Tyler Carey SAW BEYONCÉ 7/17/23!!!! (@mimiscataIog) September 4, 2023

The Iconic Mother of the House of Renaissance turns 42 🎂

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEYONCÉ

pic.twitter.com/ECqAeA0Zy1 — yoncé⁷ (@lylacandes_) September 4, 2023

The Beyhive in Brazil has made several ads in Time Square for Beyoncé’s birthday, one being for Blue Ivy 🥹❤️ @beyoncebrasil pic.twitter.com/VFYZ9tJ0vf — Yoncé Vocals (@YonceVocals) September 2, 2023

Happy 42nd Birthday to the icon that is Beyoncé. #HappyBirthdayBeyoncé pic.twitter.com/j4VHsbGQff — TheYoncéHub (@yoncecapital) September 4, 2023

