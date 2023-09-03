Beyonce Criticized For Not Using Monitors At LA Show, Reportedly Shopping “Renaissance” Film

Beyonce recently brought her “Renaissance” tour to LA for the first time, performing at SoFi Stadium on Friday and Saturday night. The show was opened by DJ Khaled, who also brought a slew of his friends who took the stage. Fans were able to see performances from Coi Leray, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, and more. There were also countless celebrity guests in attendance, like Kris Jenner, Keke Palmer, LeBron James, and Gabrielle Union.

For obvious reasons, the show managed to get a lot of attention. Fans were thrilled to see so many familiar faces embracing the tour aesthetic with their outfit choices. With that being said, she has gotten some pushback for the show, with some attendees noting how she didn’t use most of the monitors at the stadium. This made it more difficult for those in seats far from the stage to see the show, and has left commenters comparing the tour to another major one that recently stopped at SoFi.

Fans Wonder Why Beyonce Didn’t Make Use Of SoFi Monitors

In August, Taylor Swift brought her “Eras” tour to LA, and made full use of the monitors. It’s rumored that Bey didn’t use all the monitors because the stadium charges artists to do so, but that’s unconfirmed. In other “Renaissance” news, recent reports suggest that Beyonce is shopping around a visual film for the album. Above The Line revealed that the “artsy” film was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen.

“It’s a visual album movie, but it’s like an art film, and I’ve also heard it’s better than Black Is King,” a source claims. The outlet also says that the source confirmed the Renaissance film was shown to various studios earlier this year, but nothing ever came of it. “I’m guessing the price and lack of replay value for the casual viewer,” the source explained. “Or maybe Beyoncé didn’t like how it turned out? I don’t know…” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Beyonce.

