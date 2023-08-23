Beyonce Asks Fans To Wear Specific Attire At Future Shows

One of the most famous Virgos alive has a special request going forward this Virgo season. Beyonce made a rare post to her Instagram overnight with a special request for fans coming to her shows for the next month. “Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23-9.22,” the superstar said on her story post. “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome. See you there!”

Fans in the comment section understood just how rarely Bey makes public statements like this. “Beyoncé NEVER posts on her story.. I think y’all should listen. She prolli recording it for sumthing,” reads the top comment on the post. Others predicted that it could be hard to get your hands on certain things once Bey is done touring. “Lawd let me go stock up cause there’s not gonna a piece of foil left when this is over,” one heavily upvoted comment reads.

Beyonce Asks Fans To Come Wearing Silver

Earlier this month Beyonce found herself in the middle of another artist’s big scandal. Lizzo faced a shocking sexual and workplace harassment lawsuit from three of her previous dancers. The day that the news went public Bey skipped over Lizzo’s name when she performed the Queens Remix of her song “Break My Soul.” In the days following, her mother Tina Knowles insisted that it wasn’t a diss and that she didn’t mean anything by skipping over Lizzo’s name. Queen B herself seemed to confirm that at a recent show when she said “I love you, Lizzo.”

During that stop in Atlanta celebrities piled on top of each other to see Beyonce perform. Chloe x Halle, 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Quavo, and more were all in attendance. What do you think of Beyonce’s request for fans to wear silver to her shows for Virgo season? Let us know in the comment section below.

