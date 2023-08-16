Beyonce Shares The Third Amazon Exclusive “Renaissance” Merch Drop

Fans have another shot at getting their hands on some exclusive Beyonce merch.

Fans who missed out on Beyonce’s original Renaissance merch line or the first two Amazon exclusive merch drops will get another chance. Earlier today Amazon Shopping confirmed that the third collection of Renaissance World Tour Merch was officially out. The new collection features a number of new t-shirt designs, a pair of new hoodies, and a new hat and tote bag. Specific sizes are already beginning to sell out so fans craving merch should absolutely hurry up and make their purchase.

The first drop of Amazon-partnered Renaissance merch came back in late June. The surprise announcement had fans rushing to their computers and the entire collection sold out quickly. The second drop of their collaboration ended with similar results a few weeks later. It’s unclear how many more drops they have planned for the collaboration. The Renaissance tour is slated to wrap up on October 1st with its final show in Kansas City.

Beyonce Delivers More Renaissance Merch

The Renaissance tour also hasn’t been without its controversies. Earlier this month fans were shocked to hear about a hostile workplace lawsuit filed against Lizzo. The same night the news dropped, Bey skipped over Lizzo’s name in the Queens Remix of “Break My Soul.” Fans were quick to interpret that as a shot at the “About Damn Time” singer even after Bey’s own mother tried to shut down the rumor. She seemed to confirm the lack of any issues at a recent Atlanta stop when she declared “I love you, Lizzo” during the show.

The shows have also attracted a massive celebrity audience. In just the Atlanta stops alone Chloe and Halle Bailey, Quavo, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, and more were in attendance. Pretty much every single stop on the Renaissance tour in both Europe and North America has been a hotbed for celebs. Even Lizzo herself popped up at a show in Poland a few months ago before her current controversy arose. What do you think of the newly released Beyonce merch? Let us know in the comment section below.

