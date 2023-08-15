Tina Knowles Shuts Down Beyonce Toilet Seat Rumor

One of the sillier rumors that has followed Beyonce along the Renaissance tour is a claim that she brings her own toilet seats everywhere she goes. The rumor spawned from a black box labeled “toilet seats” that was spotted at the show. As the picture made the rounds fan concocted the story that Bey was traveling with her own personal toilet seats. Now a pretty trustworthy source close to Bey is confirming that the story is in fact a total fiction.

TMZ caught up with Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles to ask her about a number of different things. One question brought up was the toilet seat rumor which she slammed as “so ridiculous.” Tina explained that the boxes are used as props for placing fans on stage, though she’s not sure why they’re called toilet seats. Tina is quite the expert on the Renaissance tour as she’s popped up at a number of shows so far. A few weeks ago she turned up to one of the concerts alongside Oprah and Gayle King.

Beyonce Doesn’t Actually Travel With Her Own Toilet Seats

This isn’t the first time Tina Knowles has served as a source of clarification for Renaissance tour rumors. Following Lizzo’s hostile workplace lawsuit being made public, Beyonce skipped over her name in the Queens Remix of “Break My Soul.” While many interpreted that move as a diss, Tina insisted it wasn’t and that fans were reading into things too much. She appeared to be correct when Bey said she “loves” Lizzo during a show in Atlanta last night.

Beyonce’s run of shows in Atlanta attracted all kinds of celebrity attention. Quavo, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, and Chloe and Halle Bailey were all in attendance for the shows. The entire tour has been a hot bed for celebrity attention as even fellow celebs can’t resist the opportunity to see Bey perform. What do you think of the rumors of Beyonce bringing her own toilet seats on tour being fake? Let us know in the comment section below.

