Jay-Z Poses For A Picture With Jermaine Dupri’s Daughter Backstage

Earlier today, pictures hit the internet of Jay-Z backstage with Jermaine Dupri’s daughter at a recent Renaissance Tour stop. The pair met up in Atlanta’s own Mercedes-Benz Stadium following Beyonce’s performance there. It’s no surprise to see notable names and family ties popping up along the Renaissance tour as they so often have. Just a few weeks ago Beyonce’s own mother Tina Knowles was in attendance for a show alongside Gayle King and Oprah.

Queen Bey’s recent stop in Atlanta made waves for a number of reasons. Firstly in a move wholesome way, when video of Quavo attending a show hit the internet. The charming clip sees the rapper showing off his bartending skills whipping himself up a drink to enjoy during the show. Beyonce also delivered her most up-to-date statement on Lizzo during the show. The “About Damn Time” singer is in hot water following a lawsuit made by her dancers alleging she created a hostile work environment. In the first Renaissance stop after the news broke Beyonce skipped over her name in the Queens Remix of “Break My Soul.” But last night she made her thoughts on the situation very clear for fans, saying “I love Lizzo” during the show.

Jermaine Dupri’s Daughter Meets Jay-Z Backstage

That isn’t even the complete list of artists who came to see Beyonce over the weekend. Chloe and Halle Bailey were also both in attendance for her Atlanta show on Saturday night. The pair seemed to have a great time and were of particular status given that Chloe has long been seen as one of Bey’s protégés.

Last week, a famous club in New York owned by Jay-Z closed after 20 years of operation. The 40/40 club originally opened in 2003 and spawned a number of other locations in cities like Atlanta and Las Vegas. The club is expected to open up again in a new location later this year. What do you think of Jay-Z and Jermaine Dupri’s daughter running into each other backstage on the Renaissance tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

