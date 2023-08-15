Killer Mike Shares Surprising Revelation About JAY-Z’s “Poppin’ Tags” Collaboration

Killer Mike says that his verse on JAY-Z’s “Poppin’ Tags” was originally directly after HOV’s, but someone moved it back in the song because he was “rapping his ass off.” He recalled the making of the track during a recent interview with Idea Generation.

“I remember somebody tried to insult me like, ‘The only reason you got a Grammy is you’re on a song with OutKast,” he recalled, in reference to the 2001 song, “The Whole World.” “I said, ‘I had the wickedest verse on that muthafucka.’ ‘Cause what you not gon’ do is not tell me I’m a bad-ass motherfuckin’ rapper. You go listen to ‘Poppin’ Tags.’ I originally was directly behind JAY-Z. Somebody chopped it and pushed my ass down one more. Said, ‘Let’s get Twista in between this.’ ‘Cause I was rapping my ass off.”

Killer Mike Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 21: Michael Render aka Killer Mike of Run The Jewels performs at The Tabernacle on January 21, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images)

Mike then pointed to Black Thought’s “Good Morning,” with himself and Pusha T. “Go listen to ‘Good Morning’ with Pusha T and Black Thought,” he added. “Rapped my ass off, and somebody changed their verse and I ain’t gon’ tell you who. When it come to humility, time we get on that track, that shit is out the door.” Check out Mike’s full comments below.

Killer Mike On JAY-Z’s “Poppin Tags”

Mike also discussed working with JAY-Z during a recent appearance on an episode of Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast. He recalled the legendary rapper’s reaction to his new album, Michael. “I be tripping out now when I wake up, get up, moving around and see a text from him just out of nowhere,” he said. “Like, ‘Peace God. I see what you did. Just sending some encouragement your way.’ He’s still a very grounded, cool human being. I appreciate all the love and encouragement.” Mike continued: “As I was making the record, we sent it to him early and he sent back some real positive notes. He sent back a great compliment. He was like, ‘It feels like I went to my cousin’s house and watched a movie.’ I was really honored, I think it was about a year ago he sent that comment. And we delivered.”

