Killer Mike is backtracking on a recent comment he made about Andre 3000 working on an album. The Run The Jewels rapper is currently on the promo circuit for his first solo album in over a decade, Michael. Former Outkast member and Atlanta rap veteran Andre 3000 makes a rare appearance on the record and its led to Mike being asked about him in a few interviews. During an interview on Sway In The Morning he made the claim that Andre was working on a new album which got a lot of people’s attention. This morning on the radio Mike clarified that his comments had been blown out of proportion.

Killer Mike gave a pretty simple explanation for what he said. ““I was stoned out of my mind playing, teasing with y’all,” he told a radio station this morning according to Hip Hop DX. Even though Andre 3000 probably isn’t working on a new album, new music may still be coming. “He’s never not making music. So I got a chance to hear a lot of cool stuff.” But for fans clambering for new Andre 3000 Mike knows exactly where you can find it. “If you want to hear Dre though, I know where you can. It’s this album called ‘Michael’ that’s out right now.”

On top of the collaboration that made it onto Killer Mike’s new album, he and Andre 3000 have reportedly made more songs. He discussed one in particular collaboration that currently remains unreleased. The song reportedly featured multiple minutes worth of both MCs rapping across two verses. It also allegedly lasted an unimaginable 12 minutes long. Of course the two hand linked up on record before. Mike lent his talents to the Outkast song “Snappin’ & Trappin'” all the way back in 2000. The track has since become a fan favorite from Outkast’s classic Stankonia.

Killer Mike is taking any opportunity he can to point fans in the direction of his new album Michael. This has included dozens of interviews where Mike has spoken on all kinds of different facets of rap music history from 50 Cent to Jay-Z. What do you think of Killer Mike’s backpedaling on the alleged Andre 3000 album? Let us know in the comment section below.

