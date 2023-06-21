Killer Mike says Andre 3000 is finishing up a new album. Appearing on Sway In The Morning on Tuesday, Mike revealed that he’s planning to go listen to the project in the coming weeks. The news comes after Mike collaborated with Andre on his latest album, Michael.

When Sway remarked that he’s heard Andre 3000 is working on a new album, Mike confirmed, “Yeah. I think we fly out in a couple weeks to go listen to it,” while adding that he’s not joking.

Killer Mike Performs With Andre 3000

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 10: Andre 3000 and Killer Mike Perform at the 2016 ONE MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

In addition to the album, Mike also recently confirmed that he’s got another song with Andre 3000 in the vault. On The Breakfast Club, he explained that he’s saving it for another album, next year. Mike says Andre’s verse clocks in at seven minutes. “There is another Killer Mike and Dre feature, and all we gotta do is make this album go Number 1 and make the guys from the label really, really happy and I’ll be right back next year,” he said. “He [Andre 3000] always raps longer. When you handsome, all the girls like you, you get to rap longer… It’s a record that women gon’ like. And players. If you’re a player, you gon’ love it too.”

Fans have been holding out hope for new music from Andre 3000 for years. One avenue it’s been rumored to arrive in is by way of a reunion with Big Boi. However, Outkast’s longtime collaborator, Sleepy Brown, shot down that idea during a recent interview with TMZ.

Killer Mike Discusses Andre 3000

As for Andre 3000’s collaboration with Killer Mike, the two teamed up for the song, “Scientists & Engineers.” Future and Eryn Allen Kane also have credits on the Michael cut. Mike didn’t reveal any further details on Andre’s solo album but be on the lookout for more information in the coming weeks.

