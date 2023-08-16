solo album
- MusicErick Sermon Says Kanye West’s Next Solo Album Will Be A Return To The Old YeErick Sermon says he worked with Kanye West on new material for a solo album from the rapper.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesMoney Man Drops A Series Of Bass-Heavy Trap Heaters On "Purple Heart"Georgia's own is demanding respect on his 22nd project. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKanye West Dropping Solo Album "Y3" Soon, Erick Sermon ClaimsThe EPMD legend recalled visiting Ye and Ty Dolla $ign in Italy, and spoke to Bootleg Kev about the process and the dynamics of recording.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesScrim Crawls Into Dark Cave On New Album "Lonely Boy"The $uicideboy$ member is back with his solo sophomore LP. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesMario Judah Gets Violent Beyond Belief On Debut LP "Endure"The rap-rock genre-bender is back with a short tape. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJT Vows To Make Good Songs Not Just Good Verses in 2024That JT solo album could ne arriving sooner than expected.By Lavender Alexandria
- MixtapesLil B Tries Out A Few Different Sounds On "Winged Wheelchair Squad"Lil B comes back with his fourth effort.By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesLil Reese Follows Up "Demon Time" Special Editions With Solo Effort "Ask About Me"Lil Reese's grittiness is on full display. By Zachary Horvath
- ReviewsAndre 3000 "New Blue Sun" ReviewBalance, discovery, reflection, and a whole lot of sonic wizardry make 3 Stacks' first "solo" album in 20 years a compellingly emotive return.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesSada Baby Drops His Second Tape Of The Year With "SkuBop"Sada Baby is keeping the features to a minimum. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesKevin Abstract Hops Over To Indie Rock On "Blanket" LPSingles for this include the title track, "Madonna," "Running Out," and "What Should I Do?By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesJeezy Comes Through With 29 Songs On Double Album "I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget"Jeezy is all alone on this 29-song project. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesSlauson Malone 1 Returns After 3 Years With "EXCELSIOR"This is the third album from the Los Angeles multi-talent. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesWiz Khalifa Drops Off Third Tape Of The Year With "Khali Sober"This is Wiz's third tape of the year. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDoja Cat's Flows And Bars Are On Point With "97" From "Scarlet"Doja Cat does not hold back. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDoja Cat Is All In For Her Man On "Can't Wait" From "Scarlet"Doja Cat is very lovey on this track from Scarlet. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesCleo Sol Belts Out Amazing Tracks On Her Latest Album "Heaven"Cleo Sol brings the soul. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesBizzy Bone Drops Off Another Solo Project With "Tha Waste Lands"This follows up his last effort, "The Midwest Cowboy (Special Edition)."By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesTinashe's BB/ANG3L Is Sonic HeavenTinashe's sixth album sees her continue her sound expedition and it sticks the landing. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesLancey Foux Takes Us "BACK2DATRAP" On His Third MixtapeLancey Foux goes full rage mode on this album. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesReal Boston Richey Takes On His Second Project "Welcome To Bubba Land" By HimselfThis is the second project of 2023 for Richey. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicPusha T Admits His Solo Material Doesn’t Compare To Clipse: “I’ve Taken That L”Pusha T says he hasn't been able to reach Clipse's level with his solo albums.By Cole Blake