Jadakiss Confirms He Has A New Solo Album In The Works

Jadakiss has new music on the way.

Jadakiss says he's working on a new solo album and that fans may get to hear the project sooner than than later. He discussed the upcoming effort during an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur. “I’m actually working on it now. I wasn’t planning to let it out yet, but yeah, I’m working on it. I’ve got two more projects with Def Jam, and hopefully, we continue doing business in the future. If not, it’s all good—I’ll still deliver. But yes, I’m working on it right now,” he told the outlet.

It won't be the first time The Lox rapper has worked solo, having dropped five studio albums over the course of his career, beginning with Kiss tha Game Goodbye, followed by Kiss of Death, The Last Kiss, Top 5 Dead or Alive, and most recently, Ignatius. He hasn't confirmed any further details about the title of his next project, nor a release date.

Jadakiss Performs During "Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Jadakiss of The Lox performs onstage during Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Jadakiss had been making an appearance at The Queen in Wilmington for HBCU week during the interview. He used the opportunity to speak on the importance of HBCUs. "Anything affiliated with HBCUs is important. My son actually went to Clark Atlanta, and we need more kids enrolling in these schools," he said. "With all the focus on NIL (Name, Image and Likeness), D1 programs and big schools, a lot of kids are being persuaded to go elsewhere. So anytime I can support, whether it’s hitting the stage or doing a panel, I’m going to be there. Honestly, I didn’t even know I had this today because we just got back from the West Coast leg of The LOX’s 30th Anniversary Tour. So when they told me I had to be here, I was like, 'What?' But I’m here!"