Jadakiss Replaces Diddy On AI “It’s All About The Benjamins” Remix

Cipha Sounds recently kicked Diddy off his own song.

It goes without saying that Diddy's reputation has taken a massive hit in recent months. Aside from facing various lawsuits from individuals accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more, he's also at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation. Matters were only made worse last month when security footage of him abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie at a hotel in 2016 surfaced online.

He's since apologized for his past behavior, though most agree that it did little to mitigate the public's explosive reaction. As a result, he's been dropped by several brands and former business partners. Now, he's also been kicked off of one of his own songs, thanks to Cipha Sounds. Recently, he dropped a reimagined version of Puff's 1997 track "It’s All About the Benjamins,” featuring AI Jadakiss instead of Diddy.

Cipha Sounds Drops "No Diddy" Remix Of "It’s All About the Benjamins”

Cipha Sounds revealed why he created the "No Diddy" remix in a video on Instagram earlier this week, explaining that it all stems from his current legal trouble. “P. Diddy is canceled. Whatever cr*zy sh*t happened with him, that’s over there. I’m talking about Hip Hop-wise. As a DJ from New York City — I’m on 94.7 The Block — they telling me I can’t play P. Diddy’s music no more,” he said. “I can’t play ‘All About the Benjamins’?! Are you cr*zy?! How am I even supposed to live as a DJ in New York City and I can’t even play ‘All About the Benjamins’? You need to understand, ‘All About the Benjamins’ is one of the greatest Hip Hop New York songs ever recorded!”

He went on to explain that Jadakiss wrote Diddy's verse on the track anyway, so he didn't see any problem with using technology to do what he had to do to keep it in the rotation. What do you think of Cipha Sounds' "It’s All About the Benjamins" remix? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.