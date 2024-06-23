Diddy Drops $60M Sean John Lawsuit Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Host Sean 'Diddy' Combs speaks onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)
Diddy is picking his battles.

It goes without saying that Diddy has a lot on his plate at the moment, and recently, he decided to check one box off his list. According to an exclusive report by AllHipHop, the mogul has dropped his $60 million lawsuit against the fashion brand he founded, Sean John. Reportedly, he sold 90 percent of the brand to Global Brands Group (GBG) back in 2016. The relationship took a turn for the worse in 2021.

In February of that year, he filed various lawsuits against GBG. He accused them of using his likeness to promote their products without permission. The fashion house later filed for bankruptcy, and Diddy secured a winning bid to buy back the struggling Sean John brand for $7.5 million. The lawsuit's dismissal will allow the Bad Boy Records founder to pursue legal action against GBG in the future if he chooses.

Diddy Puts Sean John Legal Battle On Pause

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

For now, however, it appears as though he has bigger fish to fry, as he's facing several lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. He's also currently at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation. This is what prompted raids of two of his mansions earlier this year. Matters were only made worse for Diddy last month when disturbing footage of him and his ex-girlfriend Cassie surfaced online.

In the 2016 footage, he can be seen chasing Cassie at a hotel, kicking her, and more. He's since apologized for his past behavior, though it did little to mitigate the damage done to his reputation. What do you think of Diddy dropping his $60M lawsuit against Sean John amid all his other legal woes? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

