Diddy Gave Cassie’s Friend A Concussion With Hanger, Ex-Bodyguard Alleges

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Roger Bonds alleges that Diddy's been "hiding behind" NDAs.

After disturbing footage of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie surfaced online last month, the Bad Boy Records founder has been hit with a slew of additional accusations. Aside from even more lawsuits, various former collaborators and peers have come forward to share their memories of the mogul, including Roger Bonds. Bonds worked as a bodyguard for Diddy for several years. He shared some shocking stories about it during a recent interview with VladTV.

One time, for example, he recalls reaching out to Cassie's close friend Kerry Morgan after learning he was named in the songstress's lawsuit against Diddy. At the time, Morgan told him she hadn't spoken to Cassie since 2018. She alleged that Diddy had thrown a wooden hanger at her, giving her a concussion. She also claimed that at the time, Cassie didn't back her up. For this reason, she told him she stopped talking to Cassie altogether.

Roger Bonds Recalls Alleged Conversation With Kerry Morgan

Bonds says that in the lawsuit, Cassie accuses Diddy of having put hands on one of her friends and giving her $50K to keep quiet. After speaking with Morgan, he came to the conclusion that she must have been the friend mentioned in the lawsuit. "I put two and two together and said 'Okay, this is Kerry.' Because Kerry said she didn't say nothing, and I was wondering why she never said nothing."

He went on to claim that Diddy hid a lot of his allegedly abusive behavior with NDAs, and that this situation was no exception. "They can't mention it publicly... But somebody else can. So that's what he's been hiding behind this whole time." What do you think of Roger Bonds' recent claims about Diddy? What about him accusing Diddy of giving Cassie's friend a concussion with a thrown hanger? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

