Cassie’s Former Best Friend Kerry Morgan To Testify In Diddy Trial

BY Caroline Fisher 349 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cassie Kerry Morgan Testify Diddy Trial Hip Hop News
Sean ‚ÄúDiddy‚Äù Combs introduces a tribute to ‚ÄúThe Godfather‚Äù during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During her testimony, Cassie alleged that Diddy once threw a hanger at Kerry Morgan, giving her a concussion.

Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial finally kicked off last week, and his ex-girlfriend Cassie took the stand to detail years of alleged abuse. She accused him of assault, coercion, and much more before wrappng up her testimony on Friday (May 16). Her attorney read a statement on her behalf outside of the courthouse.

“This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear," it began. "For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget."

According to The Art Of Dialogue, prosecutors confirmed on Friday that the songstress' former best friend, model Kerry Morgan, will take the stand soon. During her testimony, Cassie recalled Diddy allegedly throwing a wooden hanger at Morgan and giving her a concussion.

Read More: Cassie Ventura's Mother Set To Testify In Week Two Of Diddy Trial

Diddy Trial Day 5

During an interview with VladTV last summer, Diddy's former bodyguard Roger Bonds recalled Morgan telling him this story. According to him, Morgan alleged that after Diddy abused her, Cassie failed to back her up. For this reason, she told him she ended the friendship.

As for who else has taken the stand in the Bad Boy founder's trial so far, Dawn Richard began her testimony on Friday. She alleged that in 2009, she saw Diddy try to hit her over the head with a skillet she was cooking eggs in. Richard alleged that it "didn’t seem that it hit her fully," and that Cassie fell to the ground and went into the fetal position.

She then alleged that she saw Diddy punch and kick his then-girlfriend multiple times before dragging her up the stairs. Richard alleges that she heard yelling and glass breaking after that, but was "scared to do anything" about it.

Read More: Cassie Ventura & Alex Fine's Emotional 2019 Footage Resurfaces After Diddy Testimony

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cassie Statement After Testimony Diddy Hip Hop News Music Cassie Issues Powerful Statement After Emotional Testimony In Diddy Trial 750
Diddy Cassie Texts Evidence Hip Hop News Music Diddy & Cassie’s Graphic Texts Entered As Evidence Amid Federal Trial 891
Misa Hylton Diddy Trial Injury Hip Hop News Music Misa Hylton Explains Why She Attended The Diddy Trial Despite Her Injury 322
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals Music Diddy Gave Cassie’s Friend A Concussion With Hanger, Ex-Bodyguard Alleges 2.0K