Cassie’s Former Best Friend Kerry Morgan To Testify In Diddy Trial

Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial finally kicked off last week, and his ex-girlfriend Cassie took the stand to detail years of alleged abuse. She accused him of assault, coercion, and much more before wrappng up her testimony on Friday (May 16). Her attorney read a statement on her behalf outside of the courthouse.

“This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear," it began. "For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget."

According to The Art Of Dialogue, prosecutors confirmed on Friday that the songstress' former best friend, model Kerry Morgan, will take the stand soon. During her testimony, Cassie recalled Diddy allegedly throwing a wooden hanger at Morgan and giving her a concussion.

Diddy Trial Day 5

During an interview with VladTV last summer, Diddy's former bodyguard Roger Bonds recalled Morgan telling him this story. According to him, Morgan alleged that after Diddy abused her, Cassie failed to back her up. For this reason, she told him she ended the friendship.

As for who else has taken the stand in the Bad Boy founder's trial so far, Dawn Richard began her testimony on Friday. She alleged that in 2009, she saw Diddy try to hit her over the head with a skillet she was cooking eggs in. Richard alleged that it "didn’t seem that it hit her fully," and that Cassie fell to the ground and went into the fetal position.