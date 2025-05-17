Dawn Richard sued Diddy for alleged sexual abuse last year, and now she's providing witness testimony in the Bad Boy mogul's federal criminal trial. Beyond her own accusations, she also claims that she saw Sean Combs allegedly abuse his partner Cassie Ventura.

According to TMZ, the singer testified on Friday (May 16) that she often witnessed violence from Combs to Ventura. A prosecutor asked her if she saw an altercation between the couple in 2009. Richard told jurors that this was the time Puff allegedly attacked the dancer and model in his Los Angeles home, kicking her and attempting to assault her with a skillet full of eggs.

Per her testimony, Ventura dropped to a fetal position while Combs kicked her head and body before dragging her. Dawn says she allegedly heard glass breaking and yelling. All in all, she feared for her own safety and for Ventura's due to this alleged incident.

Not only that, but Dawn Richard claims Diddy threatened her and another Danity Kane member concerning what they saw of his relationship with Cassie. He allegedly told them it was in their "best interest" to keep quiet because "where he comes from, people go missing if they talk."

Richard's testimony will reportedly continue on Monday (May 19). This weekend, folks are curious about new revelations emerging from this week's court sessions and any new perspectives.

Diddy Trial Day 5

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Dawn Richard performs during 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 24, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

As for what's next in the Diddy trial, alleged sources claim that fellow Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day will follow Dawn Richard's witness testimony. While O'Day seemingly does not have a lawsuit against the music and business executive, she has criticized him a lot for many years now.

To be completely clear, Richard's lawsuit against Combs has nothing to do with this trial specifically. It's just a situation in which many allegations overlap.