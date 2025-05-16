Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial continued today, and Cassie took the stand yet again. The Bad Boy founder's attorney Anna Estevao asked the songstress bluntly whether or not she hates him. Despite everything the mogul has allegedly put her through, Cassie said she doesn't.

"I don't hate him," she confirmed, per TMZ. Estevao then asked her if she still has love for Diddy. "I have love for the past and what it was," Cassie shared.

Her latest remarks come after several days of testimony about her relationship with Diddy. She's detailed some of the most traumatic and painful alleged moments of the decade-long bond, including assault, coercion, and more.

Diddy Trial Day 5

Cassie (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Today, Cassie was also questioned about a male escort named Jonathan Oddi. Back in 2018, Oddi alleged in a police interview that he was Diddy's "sex slave," and that he'd slept with Cassie more than a dozen times. He's currently in prison for his alleged role in a police shootout at the Trump hotel in Miami.

Estevao played an audio recording of Cassie from a 2013 incident, where she believed Oddi filmed one of their alleged freak offs. In the audio recording, she could be heard threatening a DJ who she believed could have the alleged freak off footage. She demanded that he prove he had the footage. "If you have it pull it up or I will kill you, and he will kill you again," she said.

Reportedly, prosecutors urged the judge to ensure her testimony will be complete by the end of the day. This is because Cassie is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. She's currently expected her third child with her husband, personal trainer Alex Fine. “We are afraid she could have the baby over the weekend,” Assistant United States Attorney Maurene Comey said.