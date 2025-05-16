Cassie's testimony in Diddy's sex-trafficking trial continued today, and the singer was questioned about a male escort named Jonathan Oddi. Back in 2018, Oddi told police that he was allegedly the Bad Boy founder's "sex slave." He also alleged that he slept with Cassie more than a dozen times. Oddi is currently in prison for his alleged role in a police shootout at the Trump hotel in Miami.

When Oddi first made these allegations about his relationship with Diddy and Cassie, many found them hard to believe. Now, however, he seems to have been vindicated. On the stand, Diddy's attorney Anna Estevao asked Cassie about a 2013 incident, where she believed Oddi recorded one of their freak offs.

Estevao even played an audio recording of her threatening a DJ who she suspected to have the video, per TMZ.

Diddy Trial Day 5

In the audio, Cassie can be heard demanding that the DJ prove he has the video. "If you have it pull it up or I will kill you, and he will kill you again," she said, seemingly referring to Diddy. Cassie confirmed it was her voice in the recording, also claiming she "didn't trust" Oddi.

This was far from all Cassie had to say during her testimony so far, however. She's also detailed some of the most traumatic alleged moments of her relationship with Diddy. This includes alleged assaults, coercion, and more.

Today, it was reported the prosecutors told the judge that they want Cassie's testimony to be completed by the end of the day. This is because she's in the third trimester of her pregnancy, and could go into labor at any moment. “We are afraid she could have the baby over the weekend,” Assistant United States Attorney Maurene Comey said.