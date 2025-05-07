Man Who Claimed To Be Diddy's Sex Slave After Donald Trump Golf Course Shooting Has An Alleged NDA With The Rapper

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The alleged NDA surfaced on Wednesday, just days into jury selection for Diddy's ongoing criminal trial in New York.

The man who claimed to be Diddy's sex slave during his arrest for shooting up President Donald Trump’s golf course in Florida allegedly signed an NDA with the Bad Boy mogul, according to The New York Post. The outlet says that the alleged document, which appears to stem from 2014, surfaced on Wednesday.

Jonathan Oddi, the alleged victim in question, said he promised his silence in exchange for $5 million. “I had sex with Cassie [Ventura] and Sean [Combs]. Basically, he would masturbate and tell me what to do to Cassie. I was like a sex slave. For them, that’s what I was,” Oddi said. He had just stormed into Trump National Doral Golf Club in 2018 and got into a shootout with police.

“He’s scared I will expose him,” Oddi further alleged during his police interrogation. “My settlement put me in a box. Basically, I couldn’t talk because I was going to be sued. They kept following me.”

Oddi's ex-wife, attorney Tonia Troutwine, told the Daily Mail that the NDA is from about the same time that they got a divorce. “The date of that contract was around the same time as our divorce. I almost feel like he divorced me because he came to all this money and so I wouldn’t claim it,” Troutwine said. "But our lives were already going in different paths. I started feeling like a third wheel in someone else’s life rather than a wife."

She also believed he had started allegedly partying with Diddy more and more. “Diddy just has those radiating personalities, and I can tell that he really enjoyed the attention, you know. He likes to be the king. Johnny would’ve played perfectly into that,” she said.

“He kept on insisting that we sign the divorce paperwork, which I thought was very odd how he wanted to get things going so quickly,” Troutwine added. “It was only later that I found out he had signed this agreement.”

Read More: Kanye West's Support For Diddy's Release Heads To The White House For Insurance

Diddy's Criminal Trial

Troutwine also pointed out that Oddi's 2018 breakdown came around the same time Cassie Ventura ended her relationship with Diddy. “I don’t think it’s a coincidence. So, if any of this is true — that P. Diddy abused Cassie or was being aggressive, Johnny definitely would’ve softened that situation and would’ve tolerated the abuse instead. He would’ve tried to help the situation and not make Cassie feel bad about it,” Troutwine said.

The drama comes as Diddy's criminal trial kicked off with jury selection on Monday. Authorities arrested him back in September of last year on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He denied the allegations and pled not guilty. Opening statements will begin next week.

Read More: Tyrese Blames Donald Trump Supporters For Spreading False "Diddy Tape" Rumors

