Kanye West's Support For Diddy's Release Heads To The White House For Insurance

Kanye West, also known as Ye, continued to campaign for Diddy's release from detainment over the weekend. He began following Diddy on social media on February 6. The mogul's latest tweet revealed that he sent an advocate to the White House for aid in the release of Sean Combs. Ye's tweet reads: "WHAT SO YOU GET THE MAN WHO HAS EVERYTHING… A DIPSET CHAIN SPOKE TO JIM THIS MORNING AND HE SAID THE PEOPLE NEED TO HEAR ABOUT THE SCHOOL. THEY SHUT DOWN THAT IM STARTING BACK UP. THEY NEED TO HEAR ABOUT THE DONDA BASKETBALL TEAM. WE MADE THAT MULTIPLE PLAYERS HAVE NOW WENT TO THE NBA. THEY NEED TO SEE MY HEART. I SENT SOMEONE TO THE WHITEHOUSE TODAY TODAY TODAY TO START WORKING TOWARDS INSURING PUFFS SAFE RETURN HOME."

Ye’s latest social media outburst took an unexpected turn Friday morning (Feb. 7) when he called on former President Donald Trump to intervene in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal troubles. Amid a string of inflammatory posts, Ye wrote in all caps, “Free Puff,” later tagging Trump and urging, “@realDonaldTrump please free my brother Puff.” Combs, formerly known as Puffy, Puff Daddy, and P. Diddy, was arrested in September and remains in jail without bail.

Kanye West Sends Word To The White House To Help With Diddy's Release

Ye, who famously visited Trump at the White House and embraced the MAGA movement, also announced a partnership between his Yeezy brand and Combs’ Sean John label. By Friday morning, the Yeezy website featured a collection of plain “Sean John” T-shirts, alongside a black sweatshirt bearing the white supremacist slogan “White Lives Matter.” Ye claimed proceeds from the $20 shirts would be split with Combs. “I just found out that Puff is not allowed to make or collect money while he’s locked up so I’ma send his half of the money to Justin,” he wrote, though he did not clarify which Justin he meant.