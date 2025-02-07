Kanye West Is Only Following Diddy, Bianca Censori & Sean Combs' Sons On Instagram

We are not even 40 days into the year, and we already got a Kanye West Twitter rant that gave us plenty of fodder for the next few months. Whether it was his comments on his wife, his praise of Nazism, or his confrontational attacks towards a slew of groups and communities, he caught exactly the kind of incendiary and outraged backlash that he wanted. However, this time around, the only surprising thing about Ye's rant was how willing he was to be a complete hypocrite for the sake of angering people online. Despite his previous issues with Diddy, now he's advocating for his freedom.

In fact, the only people that Kanye West is following on his Instagram account are Diddy, his two sons Justin and Christian "King" Combs, and Bianca Censori. As for the Bad Boy mogul waiting for his federal sex trafficking trial, the Chicago artist collaborated with him to drop a Yeezy/Sean John clothing line, FaceTimed King Combs, and made his support for him crystal clear on Twitter and IG. We will see when he grows bored with this narrative...

When Will Kanye West Release His Album?

Screenshot via Instagram @ye

Of course, this Twitter rant from Kanye West and his support of Diddy (which shouldn't be that surprising) made die-hards approach his upcoming albums, Bully and supposedly VULTURES 3 with Ty Dolla $ign, with even more skepticism and apprehension. Not only is the quality standard of these projects under question thanks to the underwhelming VULTURES volumes and an embrace of AI technology, but now we have to deal with more bars about hate and the system from one of the richest and least accountable people on the planet.